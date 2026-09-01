The Coast Guard has stood up CG-MCP to centralize its cybersecurity policy authority

The office reports to the director of inspections and compliance

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The U.S. Coast Guard has established the Office of Maritime Cybersecurity Policy , or CG-MCP, to serve as the service’s central authority for cybersecurity policy governing ports, vessels and facilities across the Marine Transportation System.

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The Coast Guard said Monday the new office was created under the director of inspections and compliance to support Coast Guard Force Design and administration priorities aimed at advancing emerging technologies and revitalizing U.S. maritime industries.

What Will Be the Responsibilities of the CG-MCP Office?

The office will lead the development of domestic cybersecurity policy and coordinate on international standards to align with broader U.S. maritime cybersecurity objectives.

and coordinate on to align with broader U.S. maritime cybersecurity objectives. It will direct a unified compliance and enforcement strategy across the maritime sector.

across the maritime sector. The office will serve as the Coast Guard’s primary point of contact for industry partners and other government agencies on cybersecurity matters.

for industry partners and other government agencies on cybersecurity matters. It will engage with maritime stakeholders, academic institutions and national laboratories to track emerging technologies and related governance issues.

and to track emerging technologies and related governance issues. The office will monitor and support the development of new tools and techniques to help the maritime sector proactively manage cyber risk.

What Did Rear Adm. Robert Compher Say About the New Office?

Rear Adm. Robert Compher, assistant commandant for prevention policy at the Coast Guard, said the service must keep pace with the maritime industry’s ongoing technological changes.

“The Coast Guard must maintain pace with the maritime industry’s continued technological advancements,” Compher said. “The creation of the Office of Maritime Cybersecurity Policy establishes a central authority to develop clear policy, direct a unified compliance strategy, and collaborate with our partners. This office will ensure we are not only addressing current cyber threats and vulnerabilities, but are also preparing for the challenges ahead, safeguarding the Marine Transportation System for the future.”

How Does the Office Fit Into the Coast Guard’s Broader Modernization Push?

The establishment of CG-MCP comes as the Coast Guard advances several efforts to strengthen its cyber and technology posture across the enterprise. The service has outlined plans for a potential $100 million contract supporting data, analytics and AI functions , while Coast Guard Cyber Command has moved forward with a separate $100 million requirement for integrated cyberspace operations support .

Beyond cybersecurity-specific initiatives, the service has also signaled a $100 million program management opportunity to support its systems enterprise , reflecting a broader effort to modernize legacy systems and processes. These developments build on earlier momentum, including a Parsons-GSI Americas joint venture’s $25 million award for program management support tied to Force Design 2028 and the service’s selection of the PRATUS platform to serve as its enterprise incident management system .