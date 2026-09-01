The Department of War is using automation and artificial intelligence to apply intel data to operations

DOW officials said their strategy is aimed at catching up to the exponential growth of gathered data

Esteemed defense and intelligence officials will be at the 2026 Intel Summit on September 24

The Department of War’s growing ability to collect data is outpacing its ability to turn that data into usable intelligence, and they are now turning to automation and artificial intelligence to close the gap, according to a GovCIO Media & Research article citing officials’ statements at a national security conference on on Friday.

Greg Ryckman, deputy director for global integration at the Defense Intelligence Agency, said that while the U.S. still holds a technological edge over its rivals, adversaries are closing the gap by fielding more advanced collection tools of their own, adding pressure on U.S. analysts to keep pace.

As data volumes climb and mission timelines shrink, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on September 24 will put uniformed intelligence leaders alongside their civilian intelligence community counterparts to unpack what AI-driven modernization actually looks like in practice. Department of War voices on the agenda include former DIA Acting Director David Shedd. Registration is still open!

What Are the Challenges to Transforming Data Into Actionable Intelligence?

According to Ryckman, the rise of autonomous systems is shrinking the time available to process intelligence before it is needed for action. As AI increasingly supports targeting for long-range weapons, intelligence organizations must deliver accurate, high-fidelity assessments on far shorter timelines than in the past. Ryckman said the dynamic will likely keep evolving as autonomy becomes further embedded in modern warfare, forcing intelligence agencies to continually adjust their workflows.

Beyond speed, officials are also grappling with accessibility. Ryckman pointed to ongoing interoperability issues that leave valuable intelligence siloed in disconnected systems, even though the military has established formal processes for dynamic targeting. Analytical tools and algorithms do not always integrate well with each other, limiting the department’s ability to fully exploit its collection capabilities and deliver insights to decision-makers while they are still operationally useful.

How Is the Air Force Using Automation in Target Custody?

Lt. Gen. Max Pearson, the Air Force’s deputy chief of staff for intelligence, said the service is focused on maintaining custody of strategic global assets at the speed and scale needed to support long-range strike operations, tying into broader Air Force modernization efforts aligned with the National Defense Strategy.

Pearson said the Air Force has partnered with other intelligence agencies, the Joint Staff and the Office of the Secretary of War on a series of experiments aimed at accelerating targeting, including digital tools for automated target tracking and predictive sensor tasking using live data feeds.

How Is the Army Working to Speed Up the Targeting Process?

Lt. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, the Army’s deputy chief of staff for intelligence (G-2), said the service is applying AI and automation to speed targeting from the brigade and division levels up through theater-wide joint operations, citing AI-enabled automated target recognition as a key supporting capability.

Schmidt framed the challenge as a need to outpace adversaries across the full decision cycle — seeing, understanding, deciding and acting faster than any potential threat. She said the Army is also prioritizing force protection intelligence, including support for counter-UAS operations, counter-space capabilities and ballistic missile defense, noting that intelligence functions serve both offensive targeting and protective missions.