OPM and the Department of War have launched War Force to recruit software engineers for national security missions

The initiative will fill hundreds of engineering roles supporting defense modernization efforts

Officials are seeking candidates with experience in AI, machine learning, automation and operational software

The Office of Personnel Management and the Department of War have introduced War Force , a recruitment initiative aimed at connecting software engineers with technical positions supporting national security missions.

What Is the War Force Initiative?

War Force is a Department of War-specific recruiting effort established under OPM’s Tech Force program. According to OPM, the initiative will identify engineering talent nationwide and connect qualified candidates with technical positions tailored to the department’s operational and mission requirements.

OPM Director Scott Kupor said the program builds on Tech Force by making it easier for engineers to pursue technical careers supporting the nation’s defense missions.

What Roles Will War Force Support?

The initiative will launch with a recruitment campaign to fill hundreds of engineering positions in the War Department. Applicants must be U.S. citizens with experience developing operational software and working with technical and mission-focused teams. Candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and data systems are also encouraged to apply. Applications are open through July 10.

“Executing the key tenets of the War Department’s AI Acceleration Strategy and modernizing our enterprise demand the nation’s best talent to ensure American military technological dominance for generations to come,” said Emil Michael , DOW chief technology officer and 2026 Wash100 Award winner.

War Force expands OPM’s Tech Force initiative, a governmentwide recruitment program launched in March to bring engineers and other technologists into federal service to support AI adoption and technology modernization. The program follows NASA Force, a similar talent track introduced earlier this year to recruit engineers and technical professionals for the nation’s civil space missions.