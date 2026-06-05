U.S. and Japan have launched a $1 billion research initiative

The partnership marks Japan’s entry into the Genesis Mission

Both countries are investing equally in AI-driven research and advanced computing

The Department of Energy and Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry have launched a $1 billion research partnership , making Japan the first international participant in the Genesis Mission.

What Will the US-Japan Partnership Focus On?

The Energy Department said Thursday it will form 11 joint research teams involving 12 DOE national laboratories, one DOE Office of Science User Facility and 12 Japanese research institutions.

The collaboration will focus on quantum information science, fusion energy, biotechnology, advanced materials, particle physics and autonomous laboratory systems. Participating researchers will have access to advanced computing resources, including DOE high-performance computing systems and Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer.

“This partnership brings together two of the world’s great scientific powers to accelerate discovery and unlock breakthroughs that will shape the future,” said DOE Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil, who heads the Genesis Mission.

What Projects Are Planned?

The partner nations have each committed $500 million to support artificial intelligence-driven scientific research and expand computing infrastructure needed for next-generation discovery. Initial projects will bring together RIKEN, the University of Tokyo, the National Institute for Materials Science and DOE laboratories to develop autonomous laboratories powered by AI and robotics. Other projects involving KEK, the Japan Proton Accelerator Research Complex and DOE facilities will focus on advancing particle accelerator technologies and strengthening decades of scientific cooperation between the two countries.