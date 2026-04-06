DOL, NSF Partner on AI-Ready Workforce Initiative

The Department of Labor and the National Science Foundation have formalized a partnership to advance artificial intelligence workforce development, aligning federal efforts behind a new national initiative aimed at expanding AI skills, training access and economic readiness.

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What Does the DOL-NSF Partnership Aim to Achieve?

The Labor Department said Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding with NSF to collaborate on AI literacy programs, workforce training pathways and research to assess how AI is reshaping labor markets, job requirements and economic outcomes.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer noted that the initiative aims to equip workers with the necessary skills for an AI-driven economy, while Deputy Secretary Keith Sonderling stressed the importance of aligning regional AI strategies with existing workforce and education systems

How Does TechAccess Fit Into the Federal AI Workforce Strategy?

The partnership supports the TechAccess: AI-Ready America initiative, a national program led by NSF to accelerate AI adoption and readiness across states, industries and communities.

The initiative is designed to expand access to AI knowledge, tools and hands-on training not only for students, but also for businesses, public sector organizations and workers. It emphasizes practical implementation through workforce upskilling, apprenticeships and project-based learning to drive real-world adoption.

Brian Stone, performing the duties of NSF director, said the collaboration reflects a government-wide effort to prepare workers and businesses for opportunities created by AI.

What Role Will State Coordination Hubs Play?

A central component of TechAccess is the planned creation of up to 56 state and territory coordination hubs, backed by up to $224 million in funding to drive localized AI readiness efforts.

These hubs will serve as convening centers to connect education systems, workforce programs, industry and government partners, helping scale AI adoption strategies and align training with regional economic needs. They are expected to support AI training pathways, facilitate deployment assistance for businesses and public organizations, and coordinate sector-specific initiatives in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare.

The Labor Department will link these hubs to existing workforce infrastructure, including American Job Centers and registered apprenticeship programs.