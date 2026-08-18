FEMA has named a new CIO from NNSA

McAndrews previously served as OMB’s director for federal cybersecurity

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will explore AI, edge capabilities and more

The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has appointed Steven McAndrews , deputy chief information officer at the National Nuclear Security Administration, as its CIO, FedScoop reported Monday.

As FEMA and other DHS components pursue technology modernization amid ongoing leadership transitions, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 to discuss artificial intelligence, edge capabilities, data and identity infrastructure, investigative intelligence and more. Secure your spot now to join the conversation shaping the future of homeland security technology.

McAndrews is expected to step into the position shortly after his last day at NNSA on Aug. 21. An NNSA spokesperson said Karen Sutton will take over on an acting basis as the agency’s deputy CIO.

What Leadership Changes Has FEMA Recently Seen?

Cameron Hamilton , a former Navy SEAL, was sworn in as FEMA administrator on Aug. 10. He had previously served as the senior official performing the duties of FEMA administrator in 2025, before he was nominated for the permanent post in May .

Zeke Maldonado was named acting CIO at FEMA in February . According to FedScoop, he will step back into the deputy CIO position to help facilitate the transition.

Who Is Steven McAndrews?

McAndrews is a military veteran who has served as deputy CIO at the National Nuclear Security Administration since 2022.

Before joining NNSA, he spent two years at the Office of Management and Budget as director for federal cybersecurity, where he led the rollout of an executive order to improve the country’s cybersecurity and helped establish the Office of the National Cyber Director .

He previously worked as an IT and cyber policy lead within the DHS Office of the Chief Information Security Officer, where he oversaw the department’s Vulnerability Disclosure Program.

McAndrews also served as cybersecurity services branch chief at the U.S. Census Bureau and began his federal career in the U.S. Army, where he served as chief systems engineer at Army Intelligence and Security Command.

The Millersville University economics graduate holds a master’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.