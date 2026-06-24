CDAO will move its GAMECHANGER policy search tool from the War Data Platform to GenAI.mil

GAMECHANGER is using AI to cross-reference more than 50,000 defense policy documents, cutting research that once took months down to hours

The platform already hosts commercial models like Google’s Gemini for Government, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT set to join in July

The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, or CDAO, will relocate its GAMECHANGER artificial intelligence-assisted defense policy search tool from the War Data Platform onto GenAI.mil, the Department of War’s enterprise AI platform, on Friday.

CDAO announced the transition on Tuesday in support of memorandums issued in January by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient. Support for GAMECHANGER on its current platform continues until the switchover, after which users will reach its policy search functions through GenAI.mil.

The Pentagon’s AI-first push and its impact on the services take center stage at two upcoming Potomac Officers Club events. At the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, Gen. John Lamontagne, vice chief of staff of the Department of the Air Force, will lead a conversation with top Space Force officials and industry on the advanced capabilities needed to stay ahead in the air and space domains. At the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug, 27, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao will join senior Navy leaders and industry executives to examine how emerging technologies — from digital modernization to autonomous systems — are shaping naval operations. Register for both events now.

What Is GAMECHANGER?

Designed to streamline information discovery, the AI-powered GAMECHANGER platform cross-references and analyzes a vast library of more than 50,000 defense policy documents. It lets users quickly search and make sense of those documents, often compressing research that once took months into hours.

Chief Digital and AI Officer Cameron Stanley, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said hosting the tool on GenAI.mil will make it easier to reach by placing it somewhere open to all department employees, improve the odds that users see notices about changes and help draw new users.

Why Move It to GenAI.mil?

The relocation reflects the department’s stated shift toward an “AI-first” posture, driven by GenAI.mil’s rapid uptake. CDAO said more than 1.6 million personnel have used the platform in its first six months, generating tens of millions of prompts and deploying hundreds of thousands of AI agents, with users reporting that some tasks have dropped from months to days.

GenAI.mil has become the central hub for the department’s generative AI tools since its December launch, offering access to commercial models, including Google’s Gemini for Government and xAI for Government, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT slated to join in July. The Air Force, Space Force, Navy and Marine Corps have all designated it as their enterprise generative AI platform, and the CDAO has stood up a task force and other efforts to push adoption further.