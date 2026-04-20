General Services Administration logo. The General Services Administration has renamed the OSDBU to Office of Small Business.
The General Services Administration has renamed the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization to Office of Small Business.
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GSA Rebrands OSDBU as Office of Small Business

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The General Services Administration has renamed its Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization to the Office of Small Business, or OSB.

What Does the OSDBU to OSB Name Change Mean?

The new designation reflects a broader, more consultative approach to supporting small businesses, the agency said Friday. The update better aligns with enhancements to the federal acquisition process resulting from the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO.

The move clarifies the office’s role in enforcing small business requirements, advising industry and acquisition teams, and ensuring small businesses can effectively compete and deliver value in federal procurement. GSA issued that it’s meant to support a strong, competitive ecosystem that benefits agencies and the public.

Why Are Small Businesses a Focus?

According to Greg Justice, associate administrator of OSB, small businesses play a key role in driving innovation and economic growth. The office aims to help maintain a competitive environment where small firms can participate in federal procurement and contribute to government operations. The agency added that its long-term vision includes sustaining a strong small business base that delivers value across federal programs.

“Having worked for both large and small government contractors over my career, I am a firm believer in the distinctive value that small businesses can bring to the table,” Justice said.

Aligning OSB With Federal Small Business Initiatives

The new OSB designation aligns with government efforts to boost small business participation in federal contracting. Such initiatives include the Polaris governmentwide acquisition contract and modifications to regulatory coverage for small business contracting as part of RFO.

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