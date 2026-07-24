The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence approved the fiscal year 2027 Intelligence Authorization Act on Monday, advancing legislation that combines increased investment in artificial intelligence with expanded oversight authorities, open-source intelligence capabilities, counterintelligence reforms and measures intended to improve financial accountability across the intelligence community.

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How Would the Bill Expand Artificial Intelligence Across the Intelligence Community?

The bill would significantly increase funding to expand access to frontier AI models for intelligence collection and cyber operations. It also would establish a chief artificial intelligence officer responsible for coordinating AI strategy across the IC.

Additional AI provisions would codify and expand the National Security Agency’s Artificial Intelligence Security Center while strengthening governmentwide information sharing related to AI threats, safety and security. The legislation also directs continued evaluation of AI-enabled capabilities supporting open-source intelligence collection and analysis.

How Does the Bill Address Open-Source Intelligence?

The legislation would strengthen the intelligence community’s use of OSINT to accelerate analysis and support mission planning.

The measure also encourages continued development of enterprise services and interoperability to support OSINT collection, processing and dissemination.

What Oversight and Financial Accountability Measures Are Included?

The legislation includes a prohibition preventing intelligence community agencies from concealing financial information from congressional intelligence committees, a response to concerns highlighted by the David Rush case. The measure seeks to address fraud, waste and abuse within classified intelligence budgets.

The bill would also grant the Intelligence Community Inspector General additional law enforcement authorities intended to strengthen investigations into fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement.

Other financial accountability provisions require greater transparency into how the Federal Bureau of Investigation allocates funding between its counterterrorism and counterintelligence missions.

The legislation further seeks to improve compliance with federal audit requirements by establishing additional accountability for intelligence agencies that have not achieved clean financial audits under the National Security Act.

How Does the Legislation Address Counterintelligence and Foreign Threats?

The bill continues efforts to improve detection, deterrence and disruption of foreign intelligence activities operating within the United States while investing in workforce development, training and evaluation of counterintelligence programs.

It also seeks to strengthen information sharing between the National Counterintelligence and Security Center and state, local, tribal and territorial partners.

Additional provisions target activities linked to China, Russia and Iran. These measures would prohibit National Intelligence Program funding for national laboratories unless they restrict access to foreign nationals from designated countries of concern, establish a 10-year restriction on certain former intelligence officials representing foreign adversary-linked entities before the U.S. government, and prohibit intelligence community funding for universities with specified ties to Chinese entities.

The legislation would also require classified and unclassified reporting identifying entities associated with the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, which U.S. officials have identified as a key organization supporting Beijing’s influence operations.

What Other National Security Provisions Are Included?

Additional provisions direct commercial remote sensing requirements to better support intelligence agencies and military operations while restricting government contractors from publicly releasing sensitive imagery that could affect national security.

The legislation also establishes a Cover Enhancement Authority intended to strengthen operational security for certain intelligence activities and prohibits intelligence community personnel and contractors from trading on prediction markets using nonpublic information.