The IARPA Solutions Marketplace is accepting rolling submissions through July 2027.

It has a unique approach of pre-vetting submissions to allow for awards from multiple agencies

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The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity’s new Solutions Marketplace has a simple goal that has eluded federal technology acquisition efforts for generations: make it as easy as possible for companies developing the most innovative technologies to do business with the intelligence and national security communities.

Leveraging the Rapid Acquisition Model developed by the Applied Research Institute, the IARPA Solutions Marketplace functions as an ongoing venue, rather than a typical time-box solicitation usually found in federal procurement programs. But the most innovative feature of the IARPA Solutions Marketplace, which is found in other RAM efforts like the Air Force’s Platform One, is the “ready to award” solutions design .

This approach allows government customers to browse pre-vetted responses and progress toward contract award without having to restart an acquisition from scratch, according to Washington Technology. It also broadens revenue opportunities for contractors by providing the potential for multiple awards with a single customer or across multiple customers with only one submission.

The IARPA Solutions Marketplace is accepting submissions on a rolling basis through July 31, 2027 and is collecting submissions monthly.

Below, dive into the four foundational pillars of the IARPA Solutions Marketplace and find out how it could shape federal technology acquisition for years to come.

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Expanding [RAM] to the intelligence community through the IARPA marketplace is a natural next step and a significant one for any agency looking to move emerging technology into mission use faster. — Andrew Kossack, Applied Research Institute CEO

How Is the IARPA Solutions Marketplace Poised to Transform Acquisition?

1. Special Focus on Cyber and AI Security

The IARPA Solutions Marketplace is specifically encouraging innovative offerings for cyber and AI security technology . This promises to revolutionize the application of these essential capabilities for years.

These offerings include, but are not limited to, solutions such as:

Data poisoning detection and run-time evasion defense

and run-time evasion defense Polymorphic threat neutralization and agentic cyber defense mechanisms

Tamper-proof chain of custody in training routines

in training routines Guardrail technology to provide oversight, provable containment and operational trust

Frameworks to autonomously generate and mathematically verify code patches

2. Emphasis on Video

The IARPA Solutions Marketplace’s unique video pitch approach with little supporting documentation is designed to dramatically slash the bureaucratic work that goes into traditional lengthy written responses to government solicitation, according to Granted AI. This streamlined process is designed to accelerate the path from “interesting idea” to contract award by using rapid acquisition pathways already in place with the IC.

Each video must address four required elements:

Defining the problem

Mission impact

Technical approach

Pricing model

Video submissions must also be no longer than five minutes, and must be a .mp4 file no larger than 1 GB.

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3. Attracting High Volumes of New Entrants

Applied Research Institute’s Rapid Acquisition Model design was specifically developed to attract new companies and their innovative capabilities . It’s been paying off as more than 500 new entrants have submitted solutions since the inception of the Department of War Chief Digital and AI Office’s Tradewinds platform, ARI Senior Vice President of Federal Programs Jason Preisser told NextGov/FCW.

Additionally, ARI’s RAM has also engaged about 85 percent non-traditional performers, such as universities, researchers and small businesses, that federal agencies have typically struggled to reach. Foreign universities, research institutions and entities are also encouraged to pitch via the IARPA Solutions Marketplace provided they comply with international law and meet export control requirements.

4. Expansion of Rapid Acquisition Model

The IARPA Solutions Marketplace is the first IC application for RAM . This approach has also been implemented by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Expedited Research Innovation System, or ERIS; the CDAO, the Air Force and the Army Application Laboratory’s DevX Autonomy pathways, Orange Slices AI reported.

In addition to video proposals, RAM uses published evaluation criteria, expert assessments and clear feedback for government procurement programs.

“The acquisition model the Department of War has been calling for is one ARI has been building and operating for years,” said Andrew Kossack , CEO at ARI. “Expanding it to the intelligence community through the IARPA marketplace is a natural next step and a significant one for any agency looking to move emerging technology into mission use faster.”

ARI claims that RAM has contributed to more than $3 billion in awards and accomplished acquisition timelines about 300 percent faster than typical procurement efforts.