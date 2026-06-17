The Navy has appointed retired Vice Adm. Richard Breckenridge as senior adviser for shipbuilding

Breckenridge will support efforts to strengthen the maritime industrial base

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore the hybrid fleet, AI, digital engineering and more

The Navy has appointed Richard Breckenridge, a retired vice admiral, as senior adviser for shipbuilding.

As the Navy advances plans to expand and modernize its fleet, government and industry leaders will discuss many of the issues shaping the maritime domain at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit. The Aug. 27 event will feature conversations on the hybrid fleet, artificial intelligence, digital engineering, enterprise network modernization and other priorities affecting naval operations and shipbuilding. Reserve your seat now!

“Admiral Breckenridge’s leadership and expertise, leveraging his vast experience in the Navy and industry, will be instrumental in delivering the fleet of the future and strengthening America’s maritime dominance,” Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Monday.

In the role, Breckenridge will help guide Navy shipbuilding efforts and support initiatives aimed at strengthening the maritime industrial base, advancing the service’s Golden Fleet and streamlining acquisition processes.

How Does Breckenridge’s Appointment Align With the Navy Shipbuilding Plan?

Breckenridge’s appointment comes as the Navy pursues the goals outlined in its recently released shipbuilding plan. This calls for investments in manned and unmanned platforms, including:

Submarines,

Aircraft carriers

Surface combatants

Amphibious ships

Auxiliary vessels

Combat logistics ships.

Introduced in May, the fiscal year 2027 shipbuilding plan focuses on expanding fleet capability through a mix of traditional and emerging platforms. It wants to grow shipyard and workforce capacity to support future production demands and improve accountability for on-time ship delivery.

Who Is Richard Breckenridge?

Richard Breckenridge is a retired Navy vice admiral who served for more than 30 years in a variety of operational and leadership roles. During his military career, he held senior positions including deputy commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command; director, Undersea Warfare Division (N97); chief of staff for the Joint Staff’s J8 directorate; and director of warfare integration.

His operational assignments included command of USS Memphis during Operation Iraqi Freedom, commodore of Submarine Squadron 4 and commander of Submarine Group 2.

After serving in the Navy, Breckenridge joined Northrop Grumman, where he served as vice president of strategy and business development at the company’s aeronautics systems business.

The U.S. Naval Academy aerospace engineering graduate earned his master’s degrees in engineering acoustics and electrical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.