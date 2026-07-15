The Department of Energy has extended its contract with UChicago Argonne to allow the company to continue managing the Argonne National Laboratory

The five-year contract takes effect on October 1 and builds on a partnership between the DOE and University of Chicago that began in 2006

The laboratory has contributed to the modernization of six DOE national user sites under the management of UChicago Argonne

The Department of Energy said Tuesday that it has signed a five-year contract extending the management and operation of the Argonne National Laboratory by UChicago Argonne, a limited liability company formed with the University of Chicago.

The contract, which takes effect on October 1, continues a collaboration between the DOE and the university that started in 2006.

“As a hub that fosters groundbreaking discovery, Argonne provides an essential service to the benefit of the individuals and institutions that comprise the broader scientific community,” said UChicago President Paul Alivisatos, who is the chairman of UChicago Argonne LLC’s board of governors. ​“I look forward to continuing this partnership and stewardship as together we enter the next era of discovery and impact.”

What Has the Laboratory Achieved Since the Partnership Was Formed?

UChicago Argonne LLC has managed the laboratory under its current DOE contract since 2006. During that period, the laboratory has modernized and scaled up six DOE national user facilities that serve as critical scientific resources for researchers across academia, industry, government and international organizations.

The laboratory also continues to build on its legacy in high-performance computing. In 2025, the laboratory deployed the Aurora exascale supercomputer along with new AI systems designed to address complex scientific challenges.

Beyond computing and AI, Argonne continues its focus on nuclear energy innovation, specifically in next-generation reactor development and nuclear fuel recycling. The laboratory is also recognized for its research into advanced batteries and energy storage technologies.

What Are the Recent Collaborations Between the DOE and ANL?

In the weeks leading up to the contract extension, the DOE and the laboratory unveiled the National Science-at-Scale Collaborative, an initiative to help speed up the transition of chemical manufacturing technologies and critical materials into domestic production. The collaboration gives participating companies access to Argonne’s Materials Engineering Research Facility, where they can conduct simulations, test production methods and utilize other resources to address barriers to manufacturing.