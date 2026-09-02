NSF is establishing an operations center for the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource

The center will oversee resource providers and operate the national NAIRR portal

NSF NAIRR-OC will provide researcher support, training and feedback collection

The National Science Foundation is establishing an operations center to support the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource , a public-private initiative intended to expand researchers’ access to artificial intelligence computing resources, data, models and tools, the agency announced Tuesday.

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What Will the NSF NAIRR Operations Center Do?

The NSF National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Operations Center, or NSF NAIRR-OC, will function as the national resource’s operational core. It will oversee participating resource providers, integrate computing and data resources and operate the national NAIRR portal. The center will also provide user support and training, collect researcher feedback and oversee the transition of appropriate functions from the NAIRR pilot into long-term national infrastructure.

The NAIRR pilot launched in 2024 and has supported more than 800 research projects and thousands of researchers and students nationwide. It also includes more than 25 private-sector partners and nonprofit organizations.

Who Will Lead the Operations Center?

The San Diego Supercomputer Center at the University of California San Diego will operate the center with the Texas Advanced Computing Center at the University of Texas at Austin. UC San Diego leads the NSF-supported National Data Platform and National Research Platform, while UT Austin leads the NSF Leadership-Class Computing Facility.