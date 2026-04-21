NTIA logo. NTIA has issued a request for proposals for vendors capable of managing the .us Top-Level Domain.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has issued a request for proposals for vendors capable of managing the .us Top-Level Domain.
Logo: NTIA
//

NTIA Seeks Proposals for .us Top-Level Domain Management

1 min read

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, or NTIA, has begun seeking proposals for the administration of the .us top-level domain, the U.S. country code Top-Level Domain, a.k.a. usTLD.

What Does the NTIA Solicitation Require?

NTIA said Monday the request for proposals outlines expectations for administering a registry with more than two million domain names while maintaining security. According to the notice published on SAM.gov, the selected contractor will provide centralized management and coordination of registry, registrar, database and information services for the usTLD.

Vendors are also asked to propose methods for addressing policy challenges. The contractor must ensure that administration policies and procedures support a secure, stable and resilient domain name system, or DNS. Other key areas of focus include creative strategies to enforce the U.S. nexus requirement and streamline registrant data access that balances stakeholder interests.

What Are the Details of the Potential Contract?

The contract includes a 36-month base period, which incorporates a transition phase of up to nine months. The agreement also features four one-year ordering periods, bringing the total potential duration to seven years. Proposals from interested vendors are due by May 18.

Related Articles

Laura Stanton. The FAS deputy commissioner at the General Services Administration has been named acting FAS commissioner.
Laura Stanton Named Acting GSA FAS Commissioner

The General Services Administration has appointed Laura Stanton, deputy commissioner of Federal Acquisition Service, as acting FAS commissioner following the departure of Josh Gruenbaum, a previous Wash100 awardee, Federal News Network reported Friday. As leadership shifts at FAS, attention remains on how civilian agencies will continue advancing procurement priorities and modernization efforts. These evolving priorities—from AI adoption and cloud infrastructure to cybersecurity, workforce enablement and enterprisewide programs—will be in focus at the 2026 FedCiv Summit. Save your seat now! In an email obtained by FNN, GSA Administrator Ed Forst said Stanton will serve in the role on an interim basis

Emil Michael. The DOW under secretary for research and engineering remarked on the reauthorization of SBIR and STTR programs.
Pentagon Advances Redesigned SBIR-STTR Initiative

The Department of War is advancing a redesigned Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer initiative following the reauthorization of the programs under the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act. DOW Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, a 2026 Wash100 honoree, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit this Wednesday, April 22. Register now to hear Davies and other government leaders discuss emerging technologies and efforts to drive defense modernization.  DOW said Monday the effort aims to speed up the delivery of advanced capabilities to warfighters while strengthening the defense innovation base

USSF Chief of Space Operations Chance Saltzman. The U.S. Space Force intends to establish the Cislunar Acquisition Office.
Space Force to Launch Cislunar Acquisition Office for Lunar Mission Support

The U.S. Space Force plans to establish a Cislunar Coordination Office, an acquisition task force that will coordinate technology development and planning for cislunar operations, Breaking Defense reported Monday. The 2026 Air and Space Summit, presented by Potomac Officers Club, will be held on July 30. The GovCon event will welcome Air Force and Space Force leaders, as well as industry executives, to discuss advanced technologies and strategies shaping the future of air and space operations. Secure your spot today. What Is the Purpose of the Cislunar Coordination Office? The new office will focus on organizing efforts across government agencies involved