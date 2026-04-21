NTIA Seeks Proposals for .us Top-Level Domain Management

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, or NTIA, has begun seeking proposals for the administration of the .us top-level domain , the U.S. country code Top-Level Domain, a.k.a. usTLD.

What Does the NTIA Solicitation Require?

NTIA said Monday the request for proposals outlines expectations for administering a registry with more than two million domain names while maintaining security. According to the notice published on SAM.gov , the selected contractor will provide centralized management and coordination of registry, registrar, database and information services for the usTLD.

Vendors are also asked to propose methods for addressing policy challenges. The contractor must ensure that administration policies and procedures support a secure, stable and resilient domain name system, or DNS. Other key areas of focus include creative strategies to enforce the U.S. nexus requirement and streamline registrant data access that balances stakeholder interests.

What Are the Details of the Potential Contract?

The contract includes a 36-month base period, which incorporates a transition phase of up to nine months. The agreement also features four one-year ordering periods, bringing the total potential duration to seven years. Proposals from interested vendors are due by May 18.