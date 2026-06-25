Pentagon has demonstrated multiple directed energy weapons at White Sands Missile Range

The demo featured laser and high-power microwave systems from several defense contractors

The Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW-focused events this summer: 2026 Air and Space Summit and 2026 Navy Summit

The Department of War demonstrated several high-energy laser weapon systems on Tuesday at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Laser Wars reported.

As the Pentagon increases its focus on directed energy capabilities and next-generation defense technologies, government and industry leaders will discuss related modernization priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s two DOW summits this summer. The events will bring together military, government and industry stakeholders to examine emerging technologies shaping future missions. Sign up now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 and reserve your seat for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27.

DOW Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 honoree, and DOW Undersecretary for Research and Engineering Emil Michael observed the demonstration, which featured systems managed by multiple military services and industry partners.

What Did DOW CTO Emil Michael Say About Directed Energy Tech?

Michael, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the Pentagon is expanding its investment in directed energy capabilities while working with industry to accelerate the delivery of operational systems to warfighters.

“We are directly tackling manufacturability, reliability and integration — areas that have challenged transition under previous administrations,” added Michael.

In a LinkedIn post Tuesday, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering said recent testing activities at White Sands Missile Range reflect the department’s efforts to mature directed energy technologies for operational use. The office also highlighted the role of the Scaled Directed Energy critical technology area in accelerating the development and deployment of laser and microwave-based capabilities.

Which Directed Energy Weapons Participated in the Demonstration?

According to sources cited by Laser Wars, the following directed energy systems participated in the White Sands demo: