Pete Hegseth has announced 15 members of the new Defense Policy Board

Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will serve as chair, with Norm Coleman as vice chair

The board will advise War Department leaders on strategy, modernization and national security policy

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has unveiled the 15 members of the new Defense Policy Board .

Who Will Serve on the Defense Policy Board?

The Department of War said Monday former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the Defense Policy Board as chair, while former Sen. Norm Coleman will serve as vice chair.

Other members of the board are:

Marc Andreessen

Michael Anton

Rachel Bovard

Tom Feddo

Mike Garcia

Kenneth Jones

Blake Masters

Daniel McCarthy

Michael Pillsbury

Retired Adm. Chas Richard

Francis Sempa

Christopher Williams

Theo Wold

What Is the Defense Policy Board?

The Defense Policy Board was established in 1985 to advise the War Department’s senior leadership, including the secretary, deputy secretary and the under secretary for policy, on strategic and policy matters affecting national security. Its responsibilities span planning, force structure, modernization efforts, regional defense challenges and other issues shaping defense policy.

The board is the latest advisory panel to receive new leadership under Hegseth. Earlier this month, the Department of War expanded the newly established Science, Technology and Innovation Board, or STIB, with another round of appointments, bringing that panel’s membership to 33.