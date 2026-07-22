Rep. Haridopolos and Sen. Moody introduced the Space Ready 2.0 Act on July 15

The bill would let NASA partner with private firms to upgrade shared infrastructure

The pilot program’s contribution authority would sunset on December 31, 2031

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-FL, and Sen. Ashley Moody, R-FL, introduced the Space Ready 2.0 Act on July 15 to modernize NASA infrastructure that supports the agency’s missions and the growing commercial space industry . The bill would let NASA partner with public and private entities to upgrade roads, utilities and other shared facilities at NASA centers.

Haridopolos’ office said the legislation is designed to help the agency’s aging facilities keep pace with rising launch demand while safeguarding taxpayer dollars through cost estimates, project timelines and annual reports to Congress.

What Does the Space Ready 2.0 Act Aim to Accomplish?

The Space Ready 2.0 Act seeks to modernize aging infrastructure , including roads, utilities and pipelines, that supports NASA missions and commercial space operations. According to the bill’s sponsors, the legislation would let NASA work with private companies to improve launch-related infrastructure while protecting taxpayer dollars through transparency and accountability measures.

How Would the Pilot Program Work for NASA and Private Partners?

The legislation would launch a pilot program allowing NASA to partner with public and private entities on shared infrastructure projects at NASA centers .

Participation would be voluntary, and unused private contributions would be refunded or redirected to eligible projects. The pilot program’s contribution authority would sunset on December 31, 2031, under congressional oversight.

What Do Haridopolos and Moody Say About the Bill’s Impact on Florida’s Space Coast?

Haridopolos, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, said the bill would help NASA support the next generation of exploration as missions increasingly launch from Florida. Moody said the legislation offers a “commonsense solution” that modernizes aging facilities without creating new spending programs, keeping the state competitive as the space industry expands.