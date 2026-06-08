Trump has issued a directive to accelerate AI adoption across the national security enterprise

The policy establishes four pillars covering adoption, adaptation, assurance and accountability

Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 DOW service summits will highlight military AI applications and modernization efforts

President Donald Trump has issued a memorandum directing federal national security agencies to accelerate the development, acquisition and use of artificial intelligence technologies in intelligence and warfighting missions.

The White House said Friday the directive establishes a governmentwide policy framework for AI use within the Department of War, the intelligence community and other agencies that support national security functions. It also rescinds and replaces National Security Memorandum-25 and associated guidance.

AI will be one of the key topics at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer. Register now for the 2026 Army Summit, 2026 Air and Space Summit and 2026 Navy Summit to join senior military leaders, defense officials and industry executives in discussions on how they are applying AI and other technologies to give warfighters a competitive edge.

What Are the 4 Pillars of the New AI National Security Policy?

According to the directive, the administration’s AI strategy for the national security enterprise is built on four pillars:

Adoption: Accelerate AI deployment and expand access to advanced frontier models through industry partnerships

Accelerate AI deployment and expand access to advanced frontier models through industry partnerships Adaptation: Leverage commercial and open-source AI technologies while developing customized systems when required

Leverage commercial and open-source AI technologies while developing customized systems when required Assurance: Ensure AI systems are reliable, robust, steerable and controllable and protected from unauthorized interference

Ensure AI systems are reliable, robust, steerable and controllable and protected from unauthorized interference Accountability: Prohibit AI use for censorship, ideological bias or unlawful surveillance while protecting civil liberties and privacy

What Policy Updates Are Required Under the Directive?

The directive directs the DOW secretary to issue an update to a departmentwide directive on autonomy in weapon systems within 90 days and review it annually to reflect evolving AI capabilities.

Within 90 days, the Committee on National Security Systems and the Office of Management and Budget, in coordination with the assistant to the president for science and technology, must issue governance policies for AI use in national security systems.

The directive also directs agencies performing national security functions to update their AI-related policies and guidance following the issuance of the new governance framework and conduct annual reviews to reflect advances in AI technology.

How Will Agencies Expand AI Capabilities & Workforce Readiness?

Within 120 days, the DOW secretary, the director of national intelligence and agency heads within IC must evaluate and update procurement processes to support rapid onboarding of advanced AI models from multiple vendors.

The directive also calls for a roadmap to expand access to advanced computing resources, including AI computing facilities with high-security requirements and an AI test range for national security use cases.

To support workforce development, agencies are directed to use special hiring and pay authorities to recruit AI talent. The Office of Personnel Management must also initiate efforts to establish an AI National Security Strategic Reserve of nongovernmental AI experts.

In addition, the DNI and the DOW secretary must develop and implement an AI for National Security Curriculum to train personnel across the national security enterprise on AI capabilities, limitations and mission applications.

The directive also directs the DNI, the DOW secretary and other national security officials to develop a joint strategy covering AI risk management and assurance and implementation guidance addressing AI security practices, as well as partnerships with private sector companies to help secure advanced AI technologies.

How Does the Directive Align With Federal AI Initiatives?

The policy follows a new executive order focused on frontier AI model security and cybersecurity measures and aligns with the White House AI Action Plan, which calls for efforts to accelerate AI innovation and build American AI infrastructure.