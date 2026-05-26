US and Sweden have launched a Technology Prosperity Deal focused on AI, telecommunication and emerging technology collaboration

The agreement expands Washington’s growing technology partnership strategy following similar deals with Japan and South Korea

The MOU includes cooperation on biotechnology, robotics, quantum technology and advanced manufacturing

The U.S. and Sweden have finalized a new memorandum of understanding, titled the Technology Prosperity Deal , to deepen bilateral collaboration in critical science and technology fields, the White House announced Friday.

The agreement follows similar Technology Prosperity Deals with Japan and South Korea, which focus on artificial intelligence, advanced communications, energy security and supply chain resilience. The White House recently announced a second tranche of investments tied to the U.S.-Japan agreement.

What Does the New US-Sweden Technology MOU Cover?

Under the agreement, the two governments are planning to collaborate on AI, advanced connectivity, telecommunications standards, biotechnology, quantum technology, energy, manufacturing and space initiatives.

The MOU aims to strengthen research, innovation, industrial competitiveness, trusted technology standards and supply chain security. Planned collaboration includes AI research and development, 5G and 6G technologies, trusted network infrastructure and subsea communication cables connecting North America, Northern Europe and the Indo-Pacific through Arctic initiatives.

The countries also plan to coordinate ahead of the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference and the 2026 International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference. Additional focus areas include biomedical research, digital manufacturing, robotics and advanced materials supporting defense and semiconductor supply chains.

How Will the Partnership Advance Energy, Space & Manufacturing Initiatives?

The MOU expands cooperation on advanced manufacturing, nuclear energy, critical minerals and space technologies. Planned manufacturing initiatives include AI-driven process optimization, robotics, advanced materials and battery technologies. In energy, the countries intend to promote commercial partnerships involving advanced nuclear reactors, small modular reactors and fusion energy.

The agreement also supports collaboration on space exploration, including potential Artemis lunar missions, while promoting regulatory reforms to encourage commercial space activities.

What Security & Research Protections Are Included?

The two nations agreed to strengthen research security and protect critical technologies and supply chains through a bilateral dialogue on intellectual property protection, investment screening, foreign funding disclosure and safeguards against high-risk entities.

The MOU also supports cooperation on defense innovation and secure quantum technology standards. The agreement is nonbinding and does not include funding commitments.