DCMA has tapped veteran technology leader David Catanoso as its next chief information officer

Catanoso will bring over three decades of experience in military service and the federal and private sectors

A former Army officer and engineer, he began his career supporting critical communications and air traffic control systems

The Defense Contract Management Agency has named David Catanoso chief information officer and executive director of the agency’s information technology directorate , effective June 14.

What Experience Does David Catanoso Bring to DCMA?

The agency said Tuesday that Catanoso brings more than 30 years of IT and leadership experience spanning government and private-sector roles.

Before joining DCMA, he served as strategic adviser for technology modernization to the assistant secretary and CIO at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he advised on enterprise modernization initiatives and strategic acquisition reform. He also briefly served as deputy CIO at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services after an initial 13-year tenure at the VA, during which he held several director-level and senior management positions.

Catanoso began his career as an electrical engineer and officer in the U.S. Army, supporting telecommunications and air traffic control systems.

What Did DCMA Director Say About Catanoso?

DCMA director Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said Catanoso’s extensive experience and leadership make him well-positioned to lead the agency’s IT modernization efforts.

“This is a crucial time for our networks and IT capabilities, and Dave’s experience and skills will be put to great use as we continue to secure, modernize and automate our systems; and harness AI and other new capabilities.”