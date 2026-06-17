The FY2027 NDAA may dissolve SDA and Space RCO, transferring the organizations’ authorities under new PAEs

PWSA’s Tracking Layer will move under PAE Mission Warning and Tracking; Transport Layer will shift to PAE Space-Based Sensing and Targeting

SDA Director and PAE MWT GP Sandhoo is a panelist at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30

The Department of War’s sweeping acquisition reform to accelerate the delivery of new capabilities to warfighters is driving major organizational shifts within the U.S. Space Force.

In March, the space service established new portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs , to oversee various mission areas, including mission warning and tracking, or MWT. The new leadership structure is expected to have a profound impact on the Space Development Agency and the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA.

Space Force acquisition leaders will discuss the service’s move to PAE and the future of the SDA at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. The upcoming event will feature decision makers directly involved in the development and delivery of cutting-edge capabilities to airmen and guardians. NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson will deliver a keynote at the summit. Tickets are now available here .

What Does GP Sandhoo Do?

Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo currently serves as both the PAE MWT and SDA director . In the dual-hatted role, Sandhoo is in charge of the acquisition and delivery of PWSA, SDA’s network of military satellites in low Earth orbit that is intended to provide low-latency communication, missile tracking and data links.

Although SDA continues to exist, legislators have begun work on dissolving the agency. According to DefenseScoop, the chairman’s mark of the House’s FY 2027 National Defense Authorization Act includes language that would transfer the authorities of both SDA and Space Rapid Capabilities Office to the Space Force’s new PAEs .

Sandhoo himself told reporters at an event in April that SDA, Space RCO and the Space Systems Command will probably have different names in the future.

“There probably won’t be an SDA or Space RCO or SSC, there will be something else. What that ends up looking like is [to be determined],” he shared via Breaking Defense.

How Will Changes at the SDA Impact PWSA?

While SDA will continue overseeing Tranches 1 and 2 of PWSA, command of the future tranches of the missile-warning part of the space architecture, called the Tracking Layer, will transition under PAE MWT, SpaceNews reported.

Sandhoo also told Via Satellite in April that the communications layer of the PWSA, called the Transport Layer, will move from SDA to PAE Space-Based Sensing and Targeting .

SDA launched the first groups of satellites, manufactured by York Space Systems and Lockheed Martin , for Tranche 1 of the PWSA in late 2025. Tranche 1, which will provide the initial warfighting capability, will have a total of 154 satellites, including 28 for the Tracking Layer and 126 for the Transport Layer.

Tranche 1 launches have been on pause since March after SDA found technical issues during on-orbit checks of the satellites already in orbit. Sandhoo previously said SDA will resume launching Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites in May or June , SatNews reported.

Meanwhile, Tranche 2 will have 270 satellites across both layers. Launch is expected to begin in late 2026 , Sandhoo shared in May at an event that National Defense covered.

SDA has already awarded contracts for the manufacturing of 72 Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellites to four companies in December. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman , Rocket Lab and L3Harris Technologies will each deliver 18 satellites ahead of the Tranche 3 launch in 2029.

Updates on Other SDA Programs

Air to Space Optical Communications

SDA is continuing work on the development of space-to-air optical communications terminals, which will connect aircraft with PWSA.

In January, the agency issued a request for information on optical communications terminals that can be demonstrated within a 12-month timeframe and rapidly transitioned into operational service.

SDA said the effort builds on a demonstration conducted by General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems and Kepler Communications US in 2025. During the test, GA-EMS’ airborne optical communication terminal established a link with Kepler’s SDA Tranche 0-compatible satellites in low Earth orbit.

Sandhoo said the demonstration is a breakthrough in “ building a resilient space architecture .”

Tactical Space Communications

Another SDA program, the Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Europa Track, also known as HALO Europa, is progressing.

In April, the agency awarded a $48.9 million prototype agreement to Capella Space to demonstrate tactical communications capabilities. Under the agreement, Capella, which was acquired by IonQ in July 2025 , will develop and demonstrate two space vehicles with advanced radio frequency payloads, ground-to-space integration systems and mission-specific waveforms.

Who Is GP Sandhoo?

Sandhoo is a military veteran who has extensive experience leading national security, defense, intelligence and civil space organizations. Before his current role, he served as deputy director of SDA and was involved in the implementation of PWSA.

Before SDA, he spearheaded research efforts as the deputy director at the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity. He also held leadership roles at the Defense Innovation Unit, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Naval Research Laboratory.

Sandhoo has over 36 years of military service in active and reserve components of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

In the private sector, he served as vice president and chief architect at Quantum Space and director of emerging technologies and space architectures at Northrop Grumman, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Who Are the Speakers of the Emerging Technology Panel at the 2026 Air and Space Summit?

Sandhoo is one of the speakers at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 at the Hilton-McLean in Virginia. The SDA director will discuss the emerging technologies changing the way battles are fought and won in the air and space domain on the Win or Lose — The Speed of Military Technology Advancement panel.

Joining Sandhoo on the panel are:

Dr. Kelly Hammett , director and program executive officer of the Space RCO at the Space Force

, director and program executive officer of the Space RCO at the Space Force Ron Fritzemeier , director of mission solutions for Intel Foundry

, director of mission solutions for Intel Foundry Chris Jones , chief technology officer at Nightwing

, chief technology officer at Nightwing Dr. Robert Antypas , space, access, mobility and logistics mission area lead at Air Force Research Laboratory

, space, access, mobility and logistics mission area lead at Air Force Research Laboratory Jacob Glassman , deputy assistant secretary of War for science and technology

Other panels at the summit include:

From Detection to Decision: Orchestration Across Air and Space Domains

Connecting Constellations: The Case for Interoperable Optical Networks

From Data to Decision: Advancing Multi-Level Security with AI/ML for the Modern Warfighter

Commercial Space Relay: Achieving Speed to Mission

Winning the Digital High Ground: Delivering the Department of the Air Force’s Network of the Future