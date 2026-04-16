NASA and Voyager Technologies have signed an agreement to launch a seventh private astronaut mission to the International Space Station , or ISS, targeting a Florida launch no earlier than 2028.

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What Are the Objectives of the VOYG-1 Mission?

The agency said Wednesday VOYG-1 will be Voyager’s first private astronaut flight to the ISS. The mission is expected to last up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, where the crew will conduct research and demonstrate new technologies in microgravity. The launch date will depend on station traffic and other scheduling considerations.

What Services Will NASA & Voyager Provide?

Voyager will propose a four-person crew for the mission. It will also be responsible for purchasing mission services from NASA, including cargo delivery, storage, and daily crew consumables. The proposed crew will be subject to review by NASA and its international partners. Once confirmed, NASA, along with its partner agencies and the launch provider, will train the astronauts ahead of flight.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, stated that these private missions are accelerating the growth of industries that reinforce U.S. presence in low Earth orbit.

“With three providers now selected for private missions, NASA is doing everything we can to send more astronauts to space and ignite the orbital economy. Each new partner brings fresh capabilities that move us closer to a future with multiple commercially operated space stations and a vibrant, sustainable marketplace in low Earth orbit,” Isaacman said.

Previous Private Mission Selection

Voyager’s selection follows NASA’s order with California-based aerospace company Vast to send a four-person crew to the ISS for its sixth private astronaut mission, targeted for mid-2027.