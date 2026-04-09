Army logo. The U.S. Army launched the Data Operations Center pilot program to address data connectivity and latency issues.
The U.S. Army launched the Data Operations Center pilot program to address data connectivity and latency issues.
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Army Launches Data Operations Center Pilot Program

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The U.S. Army has launched the Data Operations Center pilot program to help tactical units manage data connectivity and latency challenges in operational environments, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

Army Launches Data Operations Center Pilot Program

Register today for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Annual Army Summit on June 18 to explore Army modernization priorities and connect with top defense leaders.

What Is the Purpose of the Data Operations Center Program?

Established on April 3 under the Army Cyber Command, the Data Operations Center will operate for 180 days to inform a potential permanent structure. According to Brig. Gen. Michael Kaloostian, director of the Command and Control Future Capability Directorate, the program is designed to equip units with data connectivity to the systems and tools they rely on. This could include enabling access to full-motion video feeds from partner nations for integration into a commander’s common operational picture or addressing latency issues in existing capabilities.

“It is the issue of trying to figure out how to connect data objects from different cloud environments. It’s trying to figure out how to learn and work with a data owner from an enterprise mission system and pulling that data into the tactical space for Next Gen C2,” Kaloostian said.

What Challenges Is the Army Trying to Address?

Kaloostian said bureaucratic processes and red tape have slowed efforts to achieve data-centric operations. In one example, soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division encountered latency issues with the Army Intel Data Platform during an exercise, disrupting targeting workflows. Meanwhile, the absence of a help desk has left officers and operational data teams troubleshooting issues on their own.

Army Expands Data-Driven Modernization Efforts

Aside from the center, the Army is advancing its push to become a data-centric, artificial intelligence-enabled force by building hyperscale data centers, data center as-a-service hubs, consolidating data into the Army Vantage analytics platform and overhauling its command and control systems through a data-driven modernization effort.

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