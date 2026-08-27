The U.S. Army selected five companies to build nuclear microreactors at military installations

Antares Nuclear, BWXT, General Atomics, Radiant and Westinghouse were selected for the project

Janus builds on Project Pele and the Energy Department’s Reactor Pilot Program

The Department of the Army has awarded up to $2.2 billion to five nuclear energy vendors to construct and operate nuclear microreactors at military installations under the Janus Program.

Which Companies Were Selected for the Janus Program?

The Army said Wednesday it, with the Department of War Innovation Unit, selected Antares Nuclear for Fort Bragg, North Carolina; BWXT Advanced Technologies for Fort Campbell, Kentucky; General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems for Fort Hood, Texas; Radiant Industries for Fort Benning, Georgia; and Westinghouse Government Services for Fort Drum, New York.

The Army said it evaluated potential sites based on energy requirements, seismic conditions and hydrological considerations, with safety as a primary consideration.

What Is the Janus Program?

The Janus Program is an Army initiative launched Janus in October 2025 to develop commercial microreactors for defense installations in collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit. Jeff Waksman , principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, said Janus builds on Project Pele and the Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program to deliver reliable, long-term nuclear power for military operations.

According to Army Secretary and 2026 Wash100 Award winner Dan Driscoll , the program is intended to “secure the power” needed for warfighters to train, deploy and operate. He added that the contracts accelerate the deployment of reliable baseload power directly to military installations.

DIU director and fellow 2026 Wash100 awardee Owen West said the agency is assisting the Army’s microreactor build through the Janus Program to accelerate military energy production and enhance national security.

Emil Michael , chief technology officer of the Department of War and 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the department is working toward a September 2028 target for a first reactor’s operation.

“We are unleashing America’s domestic nuclear industrial base to ensure a more resilient and secure energy supply for the joint force,” said Michael.

How Will the Program Be Funded?

The roughly $2.2 billion in government funding spans fiscal years 2027 through 2031 and follows a milestone-based payment model, with vendors paid only after meeting specific technical goals. The Army expects funding from the government and private sector to support the construction and operation of more than 20 microreactors at DOW installations.