Commerce Dept Solicits Proposals for AI Exports Program

The Department of Commerce has issued a call for proposals under the American AI Exports Program, inviting U.S. companies to form industry-led consortia and submit offers to deliver full-stack, U.S.-built artificial intelligence technologies to international partners.

The latest development in the American AI Exports Program comes as government and industry leaders prepare to discuss the future of emerging technologies at upcoming forums. Register now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit and join experts as they explore AI adoption in mission-critical environments, enterprise IT modernization, cyber and other federal technology priorities.

Commerce said Wednesday proposals for full-stack AI export packages are due June 30.

The department first announced the call for proposals in mid-March.

What Is the American AI Exports Program?

The American AI Exports Program aims to expand the global reach of U.S. AI technologies. Launched in October, the program aligns with the White House’s AI Action Plan, which outlines more than 90 federal policy actions focused on accelerating innovation, expanding AI infrastructure and strengthening U.S. leadership in international AI diplomacy and security.

What Are the Required AI Stack Components?

Commerce said proposals must include integrated AI packages that cover multiple layers of the technology stack: AI-optimized hardware; data pipelines and labeling systems; AI models and systems; security and cybersecurity measures for AI systems; and sector-specific or functional AI applications.

Applicants must also provide a consortium overview, target markets, package description, business and operational model, requested federal support and a statement describing how the proposal advances U.S. national interests.

The department will review proposals on a rolling basis. After an initial completeness review, submissions will undergo interagency evaluation in consultation with the departments of War, State and Energy, as well as the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Selected consortia will receive formal designation and guidance on next steps. Designated offerings may receive federal support such as government-to-government advocacy, promotion through official activities, export control engagement and access to financing tools.

What Did Federal Officials Say About the American AI Exports Program?

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said the program supports the deployment of American AI systems built on trusted hardware, secure data and U.S. innovation at global scale.

“By fueling this next phase of the AI Exports Program, we will unlock global markets and opportunities for U.S. companies and workers while cementing America’s position as the indispensable engine of secure, cutting-edge AI with our partners and allies,” said Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president, director of OSTP and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt said the program invites industry to lead the delivery of secure, scalable AI systems abroad and reflects a coordinated effort to expand exports of the American AI technology stack and support U.S. jobs.